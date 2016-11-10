FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China's Dalian urges regulator to approve soybean meal options
November 10, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

China's Dalian urges regulator to approve soybean meal options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has urged regulators to approve the launch of soybean meal options and said it plans to introduce a hog futures contract, expanding its agricultural product offering.

Speaking at a conference on Wednesday, the exchange's general manager, Wang Fenghai, said soybean meal options would help farmers and the meat industry to hedge their price risk.

It is not known when China's regulator will give the green light for the soybean meal options.

Dalian's oil and oil seed futures, including soybean, soybean meal, soybean oil and palm oil, account for just under half of the trading volume in China's agricultural futures.

By having options for soybean meal, a feed for livestock, and hog futures, the exchange wants to offer hedging products for the whole meat supply chain. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

