JIUQUAN, China, June 16 (Reuters) - China launched a spacecraft putting its first woman in orbit on Saturday as the country takes its latest step towards building a space station within the decade.

A Long March rocket blasted off from the remote Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China’s northwestern Gobi Desert, carrying with it the Shenzhou 9 spacecraft and three astronauts, including 33-year-old female fighter pilot Liu Yang.