10 months ago
China launches latest manned mission to space
October 16, 2016 / 11:40 PM / 10 months ago

China launches latest manned mission to space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China launched its latest manned space mission on Monday, taking two astronauts into orbit where they will spend a month aboard an experimental space laboratory that is part of a broader plan to have a permanent manned space station in service around 2022.

The Shenzhou 11 blasted off on a Long March rocket at 7:30 am (2330 GMT) from the remote launch site in Jiuquan, in the Gobi desert, in images carried live on state television. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
