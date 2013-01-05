FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China SPD bank profit up 25 pct in 2012 - prelim report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

China SPD bank profit up 25 pct in 2012 - prelim report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s Shanghai Pudong Development Bank rose 25 percent year-on-year in 2012 to 34.16 billion yuan ($5.48 billion), according to a preliminary financial report published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website late on Friday.

The rate of increase over the previous year was slower than the 42 percent it recorded in 2011 as a result of economic headwinds, official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

Earnings per share rose 25 percent to 1.831 yuan per share while its non-performing loan ratio increased to 0.58 percent, up 0.14 percentage points against the end of 2011.

Shares in the bank closed at 10.02 yuan at the end of trading on Friday. They have risen more than 40 percent since hitting a year low of 7.1 yuan at the end of September.

$1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.