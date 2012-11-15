UPDATE 1-China state stockpiler buys aluminium from smelters -source

* Buys primary aluminium at closed-door tender in Beijing -source

* Total volume to be known after bid processing ends near noon

* Price seen low for smelters distant from stockpiler’s warehouses

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s state stockpiler bought primary aluminium from domestic smelters on Thursday at a closed-door tender in Beijing, a source who attended the event said, but how much it bought will only be known after bid processing ends around noon.

China’s state reserves body had planned to buy 160,000 tonnes of the metal at the tender, as part of a stockpiling programme resumed in an effort to help smelters reeling from sluggish demand and low prices.

The State Reserves Bureau paid around 15,740 yuan per tonne for some metal in early bids, or 3.9 percent more than the 15,150 yuan price of the front-month aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. That price rose to 15,170 yuan after the purchase.

“The price is a bit low for smelters that are not located close to the state reserves bureau’s warehouses,” said Jing Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures. “The SRB may have to pay more to attract smelters to sell.”

Spot aluminium traded between 15,070 yuan and 15,150 yuan on Thursday morning.

Smelters are required to deliver the metal to selected SRB warehouses around the end of November to end of December.

The tender is the first purchase by the state reserves body since it bought 590,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from domestic smelters between December 2008 and February 2009, when demand crashed because of the global financial crisis.

It paid about 12,300 to 12,500 yuan per tonne at the time.

The reserves body is expected to buy a total of around 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from smelters and is likely to hold another tender soon, industry sources have said.

SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY

Sources told Reuters last week China’s influential state planner could revive the stockpiling plan as soon as this month to buy around 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium ingots and 165,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode for state reserves.

This volume equates to around 8 days of consumption for refined copper and nearly 7 days for primary aluminium, and compares to China’s current stocks of more than one million tonnes of both copper cathode and aluminium ingots.

Markets have been hoping the Communist Party’s once-in-a-decade leadership change now underway at a congress in Beijing will open the door to more aggressive steps to support growth that is crucial to Western economies’ own recoveries.

Although China racked up annual GDP growth of 7.4 percent in the third quarter of 2012, that was its slowest pace since the depths of the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009.

China recently gave the green light to 60 infrastructure projects, including plans to build highways, ports and airport runways, worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise its economy. Many of the projects will be metals intensive.

Unlike the launch of the inaugural stockpiling in 2008, the SRB has not announced purchase plans this time round. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)