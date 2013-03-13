UPDATE 2-China's state stockpiler to buy aluminium, zinc -sources

* State Reserves Bureau set to hold another tender -source

* State body to buy 300,000 T aluminium, 50,000 T zinc

* Smelters invited to offer on Friday (Adds zinc tender, comment and details)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s state stockpiler has issued long-awaited tenders to buy 300,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and 50,000 tonnes of refined zinc from smelters, sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday, in a move that would support metals prices.

Domestic prices of aluminium AL-A00-CCNMM have fallen to their lowest since July 2010, while zinc prices ZN-0-SHMET are at their weakest since January.

The latest purchases by China’s State Reserves Bureau would be equivalent to just over 17 percent of aluminium production and nearly 13 percent of zinc production in February in China, the world’s top consumer and producer of aluminium and zinc.

“Low prices have prompted high-cost aluminium smelters to cut production,” said Jing Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures.

“The 300,000 tonnes purchase of aluminium could provide fuel to drive up prices to above 15,000 yuan in 2 to 3 weeks,” he added, referring to the front-month contract.

The front-month aluminium contract of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, now March, rose 0.2 percent from the morning session to close Wednesday at 14,670 yuan ($2,400) per tonne. Front-month zinc traded at 15,020 yuan per tonne.

Zinc prices are expected to benefit less from the purchases, as the state reserves body is buying less zinc than aluminium.

The state body bought 100,000 tonnes each of aluminium and refined zinc in mid-November in purchases that fell short of planned volumes of 400,000 tonnes of aluminium and 150,000 tonnes of zinc.

After the November purchase the state body has been expected to put out another tender to complete its purchase plan.

SMELTERS IDLE CAPACITY

Low prices have prompted smelters to idle 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes a year of aluminium capacity since January, analysts say.

Sources from two aluminium smelters said they had received purchase documents from the state body, with one getting them on Wednesday.

One source at a large aluminium producer said the state body was expected to hold a second purchase tender for aluminium after Friday’s event.

“The next purchase may not be 300,000 tonnes,” said the official, who declined to elaborate. He asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Zinc smelters also received invitations, with sources at two zinc producers saying they received purchase documents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Invited smelters could bid at the separate aluminium and refined zinc tenders on Friday, the smelter sources said.

In November, the state body paid around 15,730 yuan to 15,760 yuan per tonne of aluminium, or about 4 percent over the front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

For zinc, it paid around 15,980 yuan to 16,010 yuan per tonne, or about 7.7 percent over the corresponding front-month contract in Shanghai. ($1=6.2162 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)