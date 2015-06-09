FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China wants "stable" military ties with Sri Lanka
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 9, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

China wants "stable" military ties with Sri Lanka

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s defence minister told the head of the Sri Lankan navy on Tuesday he wanted to ensure a “continuous and stable” development of military ties, after Sri Lanka ruled out future Chinese submarine visits to the country.

Defence Minister Chang Wanquan told Jayantha Perera that China was willing to continue and deepen cooperation with Sri Lanka, including efforts to train personnel, China’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“China is willing to work hard with Sri Lanka ... to ensure the continuous and stable development of relations between the two militaries and make positive efforts to further deepen ties,” the ministry paraphrased Chang as saying.

New Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has unnerved China with his re-examination of certain projects in which China has invested, including a $1.5-billion “port city” project in the capital, Colombo.

China has built a seaport and airport in Sri Lanka’s south, raising fears it is seeking influence in a country with which India has traditionally had deep ties.

India’s concern grew after the previous government allowed the Chinese submarines to dock. Visiting Beijing in February, Sri Lanka’s foreign minister said future such visits were unlikely.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.