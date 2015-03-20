FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai aims to launch new board for emerging industry companies
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai aims to launch new board for emerging industry companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday that it aims to launch a board for companies in emerging industries, and has submitted the proposal to China’s securities regulator.

Compared with Shenzhen’s Nasdaq-style ChiNext, Shanghai’s planned new board would set a higher threshold for listing candidates, in terms of financial conditions or market capitalization, the SSE said via its official sina weibo, the Chinese microblogging website.

Currently, most stocks traded in Shanghai are big, blue chip companies, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is home to China’s smaller companies and high-growth start-ups. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.