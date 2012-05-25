FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China police release detained Stanchart banker
May 25, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

China police release detained Stanchart banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said on Friday that Chinese authorities had released a private bank employee who was reportedly detained for nearly three months on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive.

A StanChart spokeswoman in Hong Kong said Wu Yidian Eden had been released from custody but declined to comment further.

Wu, a naturalised Singapore citizen, was detained in early March as part of an investigation into a bank client who fled the country after absconding with millions of dollars in company money, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Wu, 31, was questioned after one of her clients, a banker at Agricultural Bank of China in the eastern province of Jiangsu, fled with millions of dollars, the newspaper said.

She will be required to remain in China for one year and not speak to the media as part of the conditions for her release, the report said, quoting Wu’s fiance.

