China's avg. daily steel output rises in late Sept
#Asia
October 14, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

China's avg. daily steel output rises in late Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output edged up slightly to 2.152 million tonnes in the
last 10 days of September from Sept 11-20, the China Iron &
Steel Association data showed on Monday.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.788 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, up 0.48 percent
from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Sept 21-30  2.152                 +0.37
 Sept 11-20  2.144                 +0.66
 Sept 1-10   2.129                 +0.48
 Aug 21-31   2.119                 +0.05
 Aug 11-20   2.118                 -1.2
 Aug 1-10    2.144                 +2.7
 Jul 21-31   2.084                 -2.2
 Jul 11-20   2.130                 +2.4
 Jul 1-10    2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30   2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20   2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10    2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31   2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20   2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
