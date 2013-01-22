FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Baosteel hikes steel product prices for March
#Basic Materials
January 22, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country’s biggest listed steelmaker, will raise March booking prices for its main steel products, it said in a website statement on Tuesday, marking the third rise in a row this year.

The company will raise both hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil prices by 200 yuan ($32.15) a tonne.

Baosteel’s pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the market.

$1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
