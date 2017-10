SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China’s average daily crude steel output fell to 1.911 million tonnes between Dec. 11-20, down 1.75 percent from the preceding 10-day period, industry data showed on Thursday.

Data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed that its members, comprising 78 large steel mills, produced an average of 1.623 million tonnes of steel per day during the same period, down 2.03 percent from the previous 10 days. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)