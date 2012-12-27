UPDATE 1-China's avg daily crude steel output dips in mid-Dec - CISA

(Adds details, table) SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude steel output over Dec. 11-20 fell 1.75 percent from the preceding ten days, industry data showed on Thursday, as mills trimmed output amid slower winter sales. Average daily output from Chinese steel makers dipped to 1.911 million tonnes between Dec 11-20, extending a 0.76 percent drop over the first ten days of the month, according to data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA). The total output figure from CISA combines data from its members and non-members. Steel demand typically slows during the winter months as construction activities grind to a halt in the northern provinces, such as Inner Mongolia, where temperatures can drop to a low of negative 40 degrees Celsius. CISA's members, comprising 78 large steel mills, produced an average of 1.623 million tonnes of steel per day during the same period, down 2.03 percent from the previous 10 days. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily Change output(mln (pct) T) Dec 11-20 1.911 -1.75 Dec 1-10 1.945 -0.76 Nov 21-30 1.960 +0.4 Nov 11-20 1.952 -0.25 Nov 1-10 1.957 +1.6 Oct 21-31 1.926 -3.7 Oct 11-20 1.999 +4.3 Oct 1-10 1.916 +4.0 Sept 21-30 1.843 -0.7 Sept 11-20 1.857 -2.0 Sept 1-10 1.895 +1.2 Aug 21-31 1.872 -3.1 Aug 11-20 1.930 -2.0 Aug 1-10 1.970 +1.1 July 21-31 1.949 -2.2 July 11-20 1.993 +1.8 July 1-10 1.958 -0.4 Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3 Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4 Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)