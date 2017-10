BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s large steel mills slumped 98 percent to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.2 million) in 2012 from the previous year, the China Iron & Steel Association said in a statement released on Thursday.

The industry association’s members comprise more than 70 large steel mills. ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Coco Li and Fayen Wong)