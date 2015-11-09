UK steelmakers call for immediate EU action on Chinese imports

(Adds details)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British steelmakers urged business minister Sajid Javid to insist on immediate action against what they see as Chinese steel dumping when he meets European Union economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday.

Britain requested the emergency meeting after nearly 4,000 of its steel jobs were lost in October - equivalent to about a fifth of the sector’s workforce - with steelmakers and unions pinning much of the blame on China.

“The U.S. and other countries have already moved to prevent cheap Chinese imports distorting their markets and now the EU must do the same, and do so quickly ... if we’re to prevent large scale problems for steelmakers spreading,” said Gareth Stace, director of UK Steel, an industry lobby.

British steel workers held a demonstration in Brussels on Monday, alongside Belgian and French steel workers, calling for Javid to take urgent action to stop what they call Chinese steel dumping and tackle high energy costs.

“Hiding behind the EU as an excuse to do nothing will not wash. Nothing should be off the table, including a refusal to grant China market economy status while it fails to abide by EU rules on fair trade,” said Harish Patel, national officer for UK union Unite.

European steel lobby Eurofer, alongside industriAll European Trade Union and AEGIS Europe, which represents some 30 European manufacturing industry associations, called on EU ministers Monday not to consider offering China market economy status.

Eurofer and industriAll said 5,000 steel jobs had been lost in Europe in the last month alone, adding that there is a real threat to the 330,000 workers in the EU steel sector, a headcount down 85,000 since 2008.

“The EU needs to do more to speed up the deployment of its trade defence instruments. (It) needs to adapt trade, climate and energy policies ... to keep our sector competitive,” said Axel Eggert, director general of Eurofer.

China makes nearly half the world’s 1.6 billion tonnes of steel. It is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of steel to world markets this year to help address its spare steel-making capacity estimated at 300 million tonnes.

The issue made national headlines during Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit to Britain last month, putting the government under pressure.

As a result, it promised last week to start refunding the cost of green taxes which push up energy prices for steel manufacturers as soon as the European Union grants state aid approval.

Energy-intensive British industries such as steel paid 80 percent more for electricity in the first half of 2015 than the EU average, which is itself about two times higher than that in other developed economies like the United States.

But Britain’s steel sector says its biggest problem is cheap steel imports from China. UK Steel said forecasts show that Chinese sales of rebar steel in the UK are set to account for more than half the UK market of 720,000 tonnes in 2015. (Editing by William Hardy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)