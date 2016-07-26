China's Hebei to cut more than 31 mln T of iron, steel capacity in 2016

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's top steelmaking province Hebei plans to cut more than 31 million tonnes of combined iron and steel production capacity in 2016, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Xinhua said the province planned to cut iron making capacity by 17.26 million tonnes, and reduce 14.22 million tonnes of steel making capacity by the end of this year. It will also remove 13.09 million tonnes of coal production capacity this year.

Xinhua quoted Wang Xiaodong, the vice governor of Hebei, as saying that the province would cut 49.89 million tonnes of iron making capacity, 49.13 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity, and 51.03 million tonnes of coal production capacity between 2016 and 2020 under its 13th five-year plan. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)