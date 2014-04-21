China Hebei March steel output down 3.5 pct on year -stats bureau

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Hebei, China's top steel producing province, produced 17.43 million tonnes of crude steel in March, a decline of 3.5 percent on the year, with local mills under pressure as a result of slow demand, cash shortages and a state-led anti-pollution drive. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, Hebei's crude steel output amounted to 24.8 percent of the national total over the month, down slightly from 24.9 percent in the first two months of the year but still higher than the last two months of 2013, when its share dipped below 20 percent. Hebei has pledged to slash total steel capacity by 60 million tonnes by 2017 as part of a programme to cut air pollution in northern China. At least 16 of its steel firms have also stopped producing as a result of financial problems, the provincial governor said last month. The decline in output from Hebei has been offset by a double-digit rise in the province of Jiangsu near Shanghai. Following is a table showing China's biggest steel producing provinces in March and the first three months of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Province March pct chg share of Jan-Mar pct chg output* (yoy) total (%) output* Hebei 17.43 -3.5 24.8 50.21 -4.6 Jiangsu 8.24 10.2 11.7 23.62 11 Liaoning 5.47 8.8 7.8 15.883 9.1 Shandong 5.31 0.0 7.6 15.66 1.2 Shanxi 3.97 4.5 5.7 10.88 -1 China 70.24 2.2 100 202.69 2.4 total * Figures in million tonnes (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)