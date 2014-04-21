FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Hebei March steel output down 3.5 pct on year -stats bureau
April 21, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

China Hebei March steel output down 3.5 pct on year -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Hebei, China's top steel
producing province, produced 17.43 million tonnes of crude steel
in March, a decline of 3.5 percent on the year, with local mills
under pressure as a result of slow demand, cash shortages and a
state-led anti-pollution drive.
    According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics,
Hebei's crude steel output amounted to 24.8 percent of the
national total over the month, down slightly from 24.9 percent
in the first two months of the year but still higher than the
last two months of 2013, when its share dipped below 20 percent.
    Hebei has pledged to slash total steel capacity by 60
million tonnes by 2017 as part of a programme to cut air
pollution in northern China. At least 16 of its steel firms have
also stopped producing as a result of financial problems, the
provincial governor said last month. 
    The decline in output from Hebei has been offset by a
double-digit rise in the province of Jiangsu near Shanghai.
    Following is a table showing China's biggest steel producing
provinces in March and the first three months of the year,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
 Province    March     pct chg    share of   Jan-Mar    pct chg 
           output*       (yoy)   total (%)   output*  
    Hebei    17.43        -3.5        24.8     50.21        -4.6
  Jiangsu     8.24        10.2        11.7     23.62          11
 Liaoning     5.47         8.8         7.8    15.883         9.1
 Shandong     5.31         0.0         7.6     15.66         1.2
   Shanxi     3.97         4.5         5.7     10.88          -1
    China    70.24         2.2         100    202.69         2.4
    total                                             
 * Figures in million tonnes 

 (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

