FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China daily steel output up 2.5 pct in early April - CISA
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

China daily steel output up 2.5 pct in early April - CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China produced 2.124 million
tonnes of crude steel each day over the first 10 days of April,
an increase of 2.5 percent from the last 10 days in March, data
from industry body China Iron and Steel Association showed on
Thursday. 
    China's steel mills have been producing in excess of 2
million tonnes of steel per day since mid-February, despite
concerns about soaring stockpiles and weak demand.         
    Here are changes in daily output from the beginning of 2013:
         
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change (pct) 
 Apri 1-10   2.124                 +2.5  
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4 
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0 
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 +2.5 
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 +1.4 
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 +0.9 
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 +4.4 
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4 
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5 
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 +2.3 
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on  
 

 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.