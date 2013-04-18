China daily steel output up 2.5 pct in early April - CISA

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China produced 2.124 million tonnes of crude steel each day over the first 10 days of April, an increase of 2.5 percent from the last 10 days in March, data from industry body China Iron and Steel Association showed on Thursday. China's steel mills have been producing in excess of 2 million tonnes of steel per day since mid-February, despite concerns about soaring stockpiles and weak demand. Here are changes in daily output from the beginning of 2013: Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Apri 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 +2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 +1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 +0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 +4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 +2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)