China steel demand to remain weak in H2 -CISA
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2013 / 1:48 AM / 4 years ago

China steel demand to remain weak in H2 -CISA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese steel demand is expected to remain weak in the second half of 2013, the country’s steel association said on Wednesday, putting further pressure on steel mills struggling with falling prices that have pushed them into the red.

Its members made a combined loss of 669 million yuan ($109.11 million) in June, marking the first aggregate loss this year, the China Iron and Steel Association said in its second-quarter report.

$1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fayen Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
