Taiwan's China Steel to inject $310 mln into Australia unit
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan's China Steel to inject $310 mln into Australia unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s China Steel said on Wednesday it will inject T$9.15 billion ($309.7 million) into its Australian subsidiary to invest in raw materials and development, its second investment in that country in a month to enhance its self-sufficiency.

Taiwan’s top steel maker said in a statement that an enlarged captial in CSC Steel Australia Holdings Pty Ltd will help to lift the self-sufficiency rate and lower the procurement costs of the group.

Last month, the company said it would pay T$3.06 billion to invest in a coal mine in Australia and take rights to 10 percent of the future output, in a move to counter the impact of higher coal prices. ($1 = 29.5440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

