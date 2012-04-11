China crude steel output rises 12 pct in March -CISA

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China’s average daily crude steel output was 1.904 million tonnes in March, up 12 percent on the month, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed on Wednesday, suggesting demand remained robust despite concern about a slowing economy.

Analysts said the sharp increase in daily runs over the month was mostly a result of CISA’s severe underestimation of output in February.

“CISA’s ten-day figure is simply an estimate based on data which is itself preliminary and is also fairly crude,” said Rafael Halpin, analyst with British consultancy MEPS.

The association calculates daily production rates by extrapolating from figures provided by its 80 large- and medium-sized members.

It said daily runs stood at just 1.698 million tonnes in February, based on an assumption that association members were responsible for 95.6 percent of the total. CISA’s estimate was far lower than the National Bureau of Statistics figure of 1.93 million.

Daily output in March remained slightly lower than the 1.923 million tonnes set in March 2011, when mills rapidly stepped up production to supply a building boom. (Reporting by David Stanway;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)