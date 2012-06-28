FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China daily steel output slips in mid-June -CISA
June 28, 2012

China daily steel output slips in mid-June -CISA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude steel output from JUne 11 to 20 was 1.971 million tonnes, down 1.4 percent from the preceding 10 days, data released by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) showed on Thursday.

Estimated production by its members, comprising around 80 medium and large-sized steel mills, was 1.655 million tonnes, CISA said.

Changes in daily output since the beginning of the year:

Period Daily Change (pct)

output

Period Daily Change (pct)

output

mln T June 11-20 1.971 -1.4 June 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 Mar 1-10 1.898 +13 Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2 Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2 Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3 Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2 Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3 Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9 Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

