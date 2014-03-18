FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to launch hot-rolled coil futures March 21 - exchange
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 18, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China to launch hot-rolled coil futures March 21 - exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) said on Tuesday it will launch a hot-rolled coil futures contract on March 21, offering another hedging tool for steel makers amid growing price volatility.

The exchange will list 12 contracts from April 2014 to March 2015.

Daily trade limits are set at 4 percent of the settlement price, while investors are required to put up a minimum 6 percent of the contract value.

Each lot size is set at 10 tonnes.

The launch of hot-rolled coil futures, to be denominated in yuan, will help Chinese steel mills better manage their cash flows, with existing coke, iron ore and coking coal futures already allowing participants to hedge most of their raw material costs.

The SHFE already has an actively-traded steel rebar contract, while the Dalian Commodity Exchange hosts the country’s first iron ore and coking coal futures contracts.

China, the world’s top steel producer, produced 183 million tonnes of hot-rolled coil in 2013 and large price swings have in the past caused mills to suffer heavy losses.

Foreign companies currently have limited access to Chinese futures exchanges but the securities regulator has said that it was looking to allow more foreign participation in mature and developed contracts.

The Singapore Exchange launched the world’s first hot-rolled coil futures and swap contracts in January.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.