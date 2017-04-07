FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China sets up $11.6 billion fund for steel sector reform
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 7, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

China sets up $11.6 billion fund for steel sector reform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China is aiming to raise as much as 80 billion yuan ($11.60 billion) for a special investment fund to help finance the restructuring of its steel industry, a statement said on Friday.

The fund will be run by a management vehicle in which top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group, the U.S.-China Green Fund and China Merchants Group have each contributed 1 billion yuan as seed capital, a statement issued by the investors said on Friday.

The value of the fund will be between 40 billion yuan and 80 billion yuan (5.8 billion-11.6 billion), it said.

China, the world's largest producer and consumer of steel, has embarked on tough reforms to cut overcapacity in the sector as part of the country's wide-ranging supply side reforms.

The fund will help the sector get rid of excess capacity, shut down zombie enterprises, speed up mergers and reorganisation, and promote international co-operation on production, said Baowu chairman Ma Guoqiang at a signing ceremony in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.