BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China is likely to see 4 percent growth in crude steel output in 2012, Zhu Jimin, chairman of Shougang Group, one of China’s leading steel mills, said on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday.

Zhu, also chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, said global iron ore prices were now on a “downward trend”. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)