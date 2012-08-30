FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China steel sector losses to deepen in August - CISA
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

China steel sector losses to deepen in August - CISA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SUZHOU, China, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese steel producers will suffer even bigger losses in August, following a 1.9 billion yuan ($299 million) loss last month due to falling prices, a senior official of industry group the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Thursday.

“China’s steel sector is facing the most difficult times. Chinese steel mills will suffer deeper losses in August after losses of 1.9 billion yuan in July,” CISA Vice-Chairman Wang Xiaoqi told an industry conference in Suzhou.

Shanghai steel rebar futures hit a record low of 3,327 yuan per tonne on Wednesday, reflecting weakening demand from China, the world’s top steel market.

$1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chris Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.