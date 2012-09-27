FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's Baosteel sees little demand impact from infra projects
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-China's Baosteel sees little demand impact from infra projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Baosteel in headline)

DALIAN, China, Sept 27 (Reuters) - There will be minimal impact on China’s steel demand from recent government moves to approve some $150 billion of infrastructure projects, a senior official from major steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said on Thursday.

Zhang Dianbo, assistant president of Baosteel, also told reporters at an industry conference that Beijing was unlikely to announce more approvals of infrastructure projects in the near term. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.