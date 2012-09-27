REFILE-China's Baosteel sees little demand impact from infra projects

(Corrects spelling of Baosteel in headline)

DALIAN, China, Sept 27 (Reuters) - There will be minimal impact on China’s steel demand from recent government moves to approve some $150 billion of infrastructure projects, a senior official from major steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said on Thursday.

Zhang Dianbo, assistant president of Baosteel, also told reporters at an industry conference that Beijing was unlikely to announce more approvals of infrastructure projects in the near term. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by John Mair)