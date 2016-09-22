FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Baosteel takes over Wuhan to create world's No.2 steelmaker
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 22, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

China's Baosteel takes over Wuhan to create world's No.2 steelmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel Group to create the world's second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.

The new entity will be named China Baowu Steel Group, the Baosteel Group's listed units Bayi Iron & Steel and Baosteel Packaging said in a separate filing on Thursday.

It will overtake Hebei Iron and Steel Group to become China's top steelmaker.

Baoshan Iron & Steel, Baosteel Group's main listed unit, will issue new shares to shareholders of Wuhan Iron & Steel to absorb the company, a plan that is subject to government approval. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.