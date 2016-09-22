China's Baosteel takes over Wuhan to create world's No.2 steelmaker

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel Group to create the world's second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.

The new entity will be named China Baowu Steel Group, the Baosteel Group's listed units Bayi Iron & Steel and Baosteel Packaging said in a separate filing on Thursday.

It will overtake Hebei Iron and Steel Group to become China's top steelmaker.

Baoshan Iron & Steel, Baosteel Group's main listed unit, will issue new shares to shareholders of Wuhan Iron & Steel to absorb the company, a plan that is subject to government approval. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)