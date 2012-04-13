FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March crude steel output hits record
#Basic Materials
April 13, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

China March crude steel output hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output hit a monthly record of 61.58 million tonnes in March, up 10 percent from February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Daily crude steel output reached 1.986 million tonnes, its highest since June last year.

Chinese steel mills, producing around half of the world’s steel output, have ramped up to production to tap into a seasonal pick-up in steel demand. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

