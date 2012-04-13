China March crude steel output hits record

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output hit a monthly record of 61.58 million tonnes in March, up 10 percent from February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Daily crude steel output reached 1.986 million tonnes, its highest since June last year.

Chinese steel mills, producing around half of the world’s steel output, have ramped up to production to tap into a seasonal pick-up in steel demand. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)