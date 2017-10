BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output rose 0.6 percent to 60.21 million tonnes in June from the same month a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Daily crude steel output in the world’s top steel-producing country stood at 2.007 million tonnes, the second highest after generating 2.019 million tonnes per day in April. (Writing by Ruby Lian; Editing by Ed Davies)