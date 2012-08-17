FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China daily steel output rises in early Aug from late July-CISA data
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 17, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

China daily steel output rises in early Aug from late July-CISA data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel
output unexpectedly rose 1.1 percent to 1.970 million tonnes in
the first 10 days of August from July 21-31, industry
consultancy Custeel.com said on Friday, citing data from the
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA).
    CISA data showed the daily running rate stood at 1.949
million tonnes over July 21-31. CISA estimated the country's
total production based on its members, which comprise more than
70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of
China's total steel output. 
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the 
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output (mln T)     Change (pct)
 Aug 1-10    1.970                    +1.1
 July 21-31  1.949                    -2.2
 July 11-20  1.993                    +1.8
 July 1-10   1.958                    -0.4
 Jun 21-30   1.965                    -0.3
 Jun 11-20   1.971                    -1.4
 Jun 1-10    1.999                    +2.0
 May 21-31   1.960                    -3.9
 May 11-20   2.040                    -0.3
 May 1-10    2.045                    +0.5
 Apr 21-30   2.035                    +1.5
 Apr 11-20   2.005                    -1.3
 Apr 1-10    2.031                    +7.4
 Mar 21-31   1.890                    -1.5
 Mar 11-20   1.919                    +1.1
 Mar 1-10    1.898                    +13
 Feb 21-29   1.679                    -1.2
 Feb 11-20   1.699                    +0.2
 Feb 1-10    1.696*                   +1.3
 Jan 21-31   1.673                    +0.2
 Jan 11-20   1.669                    -1.3
 Jan 1-10    1.691                    +3.9
                                      
 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from
1.705 million tonnes
 Compiled by Reuters    

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.