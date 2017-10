SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude steel output fell 2 percent to 1.930 million tonnes between August 11-20 from the first 10 days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Monday, as sharply falling steel prices pushed mills to curb production.

Daily crude steel output in the world’s largest steel producer and consumer rose unexpectedly to 1.97 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)