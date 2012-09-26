FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China daily steel output dips 2 pct in mid-Sept -CISA
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 26, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

China daily steel output dips 2 pct in mid-Sept -CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output fell 2.01 percent to 1.857 million tonnes between
Sept 11-20 from the preceding 10 days, data from the China Iron
& Steel Association (CISA) showed on Wednesday, as steel mills
trimmed output amid poor demand. 
   Daily production was 1.895 million tonnes on average during 
the Sept 1-10 period.
   CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that
account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. 
 
    
    The following table shows changes in daily steel output 
since the beginning of the year.         
 Period        Daily        Change 
               output       (pct)
             (mln tonnes)    
 Sept 11-20    1.857        -2.0 
 Sept  1-10    1.895        +1.2
 Aug  11-20    1.930        -2.0 
 Aug   1-10    1.970        +1.1 
 July 21-31    1.949        -2.2 
 July 11-20    1.993        +1.8 
 July 1-10     1.958        -0.4 
 Jun 21-30     1.965        -0.3 
 Jun 11-20     1.971        -1.4 
 Jun 1-10      1.999        +2.0 
 May 21-31     1.960        -3.9 
 May 11-20     2.040        -0.3 
 May 1-10      2.045        +0.5 
 Apr 21-30     2.035        +1.5 
 Apr 11-20     2.005        -1.3 
 Apr 1-10      2.031        +7.4 
 Mar 21-31     1.890        -1.5 
 Mar 11-20     1.919        +1.1 
 Mar 1-10      1.898        +13 
 Feb 21-29     1.679        -1.2 
 Feb 11-20     1.699        +0.2 
 Feb 1-10      1.696*       +1.3 
 Jan 21-31     1.673        +0.2 
 Jan 11-20     1.669        -1.3 
 Jan 1-10      1.691        +3.9 
 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from 
1.705 million tonnes 
 Compiled by Reuters 
   

 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.