SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China’s average daily crude steel output fell 0.4 percent to 1.906 million tonnes between Jan. 21-31 from the preceding period, China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

Average daily crude steel output in the world’s largest steel-producing country was 1.914 million tonnes between Jan. 11-20. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)