FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's daily crude steel output up 1.4 pct in late Feb -CISA
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

China's daily crude steel output up 1.4 pct in late Feb -CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output rose 1.4 percent to 2.034 million tonnes in the
last eight days of February from the preceding ten days, the
highest since mid-May 2012, the China Iron & Steel Association
(CISA) said on Wednesday.    
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on
reports from its members, more than 70 large steel mills that
account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced a record of 1.732 million tonnes of
crude steel on an average daily basis, up 0.8 percent from the
preceding period, data showed.      
    Changes in daily output since the beginning of the year:    
     
Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change (pct)
 Feb 21-28   2.034              +1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 +0.9 
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 +4.4 
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4 
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5 
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 +2.3 
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on  
  
    

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.