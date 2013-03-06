China's daily crude steel output up 1.4 pct in late Feb -CISA

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude steel output rose 1.4 percent to 2.034 million tonnes in the last eight days of February from the preceding ten days, the highest since mid-May 2012, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Wednesday. CISA estimated the country's total production based on reports from its members, more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. CISA members produced a record of 1.732 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis, up 0.8 percent from the preceding period, data showed. Changes in daily output since the beginning of the year: Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Feb 21-28 2.034 +1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 +0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 +4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 +2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)