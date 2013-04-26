FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's avg daily crude steel output dips in mid-April -CISA
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

China's avg daily crude steel output dips in mid-April -CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China produced 2.116 million
tonnes of crude steel per day over April 11-20, down by a slight
0.4 percent from the preceding ten days, data from the China
Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Friday.
    Chinese steel mills have been producing in excess of 2
million tonnes of steel on a daily basis since mid-February,
despite concerns about soaring stockpiles and weak demand.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that
account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.689 tonnes of crude steel on an
average daily basis during the same period, down 0.5 percent
from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.