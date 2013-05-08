FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China avg daily crude steel output at record high late April-CISA data
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

China avg daily crude steel output at record high late April-CISA data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output hit a record high of 2.129 million tonnes over
April 21-30, up 0.6 percent from the preceding ten days, data
from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on
Wednesday.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, which comprise of more than 70 large steel mills that
account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.702 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, up 0.17 percent
from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.       
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)

