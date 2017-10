SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output reached 65.65 million tonnes in April, up 6.8 percent from a year ago, industry website Custeel said on Wednesday citing government data.

But the April ouput was down about a percent from a record high of 66.3 million tonnes the previous month.

Total output for the first four months reached 258.2 million tonnes, up 8.4 percent from the same period last year, Custeel said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)