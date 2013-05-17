FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's daily steel output hit record high in early May-CISA data
#Asia
May 17, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

China's daily steel output hit record high in early May-CISA data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output hit a record high of 2.193 million tonnes in the
first 10 days of May, up 3 percent from the preceding 10-day
period, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA)
showed on Friday.
    Chinese steelmakers have ramped up output to above 2 million
tonnes per day since mid-February in a move to maintain their
market share amid slower-than-expected pickup in demand and
declining margins.  
    The average daily steel production was 2.129 million tonnes
between April 21-30.  
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that
account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.748 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, up 2.7 percent
from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
  

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
