China's daily crude steel output falls sharply in early July-CISA data
#Asia
July 17, 2013 / 3:51 AM / in 4 years

China's daily crude steel output falls sharply in early July-CISA data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output declined sharply to 2.1 million tonnes in the first
10 days of July, down 4.5 percent from the preceding ten-day
period, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed on
Wednesday.    
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, including more than 70 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    The decline of 4.5 percent was the steepest this year.
    CISA members produced 1.695 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, down 3.8 percent
from a record high of 1.762 million tonnes in late June, the
data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Jul 1-10    2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30   2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20   2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10    2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31   2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20   2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 * For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
