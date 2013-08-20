FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's avg daily steel output rebounds 2.7 pct in early Aug-industry data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 20, 2013 / 1:26 AM / in 4 years

China's avg daily steel output rebounds 2.7 pct in early Aug-industry data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output bounced up 2.7 percent to 2.140 million tonnes
between Aug. 1-10 from July 21-31, China  Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) data showed on Tuesday.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.76 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the first 10 days of August,
growing by 5.5 percent from the preceding period, data showed.  
   
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Aug 1-10    2.140                 +2.7
 Jul 21-31   2.084                 -2.2
 Jul 11-20   2.130                 +2.4
 Jul 1-10    2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30   2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20   2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10    2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31   2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20   2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.