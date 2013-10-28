FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct average daily steel output extends fall-CISA
October 28, 2013 / 1:59 AM / 4 years ago

China Oct average daily steel output extends fall-CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output was 2.107 million tonnes in the second 10 days of
October, down 1 percent from the preceding Oct 1-10 period, data
from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Monday.
    CISA estimates China's total production based on its
members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.712 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the period, declining 3 percent
from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Oct 11-20   2.107                 -1.0
 Oct 1-10    2.128                 -1.1
 Sept 21-30  2.152                 +0.4
 Sept 11-20  2.144                 +0.66
 Sept 1-10   2.129                 +0.48
 Aug 21-31   2.119                 +0.05
 Aug 11-20   2.118                 -1.2
 Aug 1-10    2.144                 +2.7
 Jul 21-31   2.084                 -2.2
 Jul 11-20   2.130                 +2.4
 Jul 1-10    2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30   2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20   2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10    2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31   2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20   2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
