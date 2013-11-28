China avg daily crude steel output eases to 2.132 mln T for mid-Nov

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude steel output fell during November 11-20 from the previous 10 days to 2.132 million tonnes, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Thursday. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. Members' steel stockpiles rose 7.8 percent from the previous 10 days to 13.934 million tonnes. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output* Change (mln tonnes) (pct) Nov 11-20 2.1319 -0.57 Nov 1-10 2.144 +2.2 Oct 21-31 2.098 -0.4 Oct 11-20 2.107 -1.0 Oct 1-10 2.128 -1.1 Sept 21-30 2.152 +0.4 Sept 11-20 2.144 +0.66 Sept 1-10 2.129 +0.48 Aug 21-31 2.119 +0.05 Aug 11-20 2.118 -1.2 Aug 1-10 2.144 +2.7 Jul 21-31 2.084 -2.2 Jul 11-20 2.130 +2.4 Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on STEE/CN (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)