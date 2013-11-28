FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China avg daily crude steel output eases to 2.132 mln T for mid-Nov
#Asia
November 28, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

China avg daily crude steel output eases to 2.132 mln T for mid-Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude steel output fell
during November 11-20 from the previous 10 days to 2.132 million tonnes, the
China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Thursday.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members,
including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of
China's total steel output.
    Members' steel stockpiles rose 7.8 percent from the previous 10 days to
13.934 million tonnes. 
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the
year.

 Period       Daily output*  Change
              (mln  tonnes)   (pct)
 Nov 11-20    2.1319         -0.57
 Nov 1-10     2.144          +2.2
 Oct 21-31    2.098          -0.4
 Oct 11-20    2.107          -1.0
 Oct 1-10     2.128          -1.1
 Sept 21-30   2.152          +0.4
 Sept 11-20   2.144          +0.66
 Sept 1-10    2.129          +0.48
 Aug 21-31    2.119          +0.05
 Aug 11-20    2.118          -1.2
 Aug 1-10     2.144          +2.7
 Jul 21-31    2.084          -2.2
 Jul 11-20    2.130          +2.4
 Jul 1-10     2.083          -4.5
 Jun 21-30    2.181          +0.8
 Jun 11-20    2.164          +0.4
 Jun 1-10     2.156          +0.1
 May 21-31    2.154          -1.4
 May 11-20    2.185          -0.3
 May 1-10     2.193          +3.0
 Apr 21-30    2.129          +0.6
 Apr 11-20    2.116          -0.4
 Apr 1-10     2.124          +2.5
 Mar 21-31    2.072          +0.4
 Mar 11-20    2.064          -1.0
 Mar 1-10     2.085           2.5
 Feb 21-28    2.034           1.4
 Feb 11-20    2.006           0.9
 Feb 1-10     1.989           4.4
 Jan 21-31    1.906          -0.4
 Jan 11-20    1.914          -1.5
 Jan 1-10     1.944           2.3
    
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on STEE/CN 

 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
