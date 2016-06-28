FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Yunnan province to cut crude steel capacity
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

China's Yunnan province to cut crude steel capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s Yunnan province says it plans to cut its crude steel production capacity by more than 4.53 million tonnes by 2018, according to a statement from the provincial government published on Tuesday.

The southern China province also said that it would limit crude steel production capacity to a maximum of 25 million tonnes by 2018. Details of the province’s current production capacity were not provided.

China has said would tackle oversupply in major industrial sectors. In February it said it would close 100 million-150 million tonnes of steel capacity and 500 million tonnes of coal production within three to five years.. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.