China's daily crude steel output rises in mid-March-CISA
#Asia
March 29, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 6 years ago

China's daily crude steel output rises in mid-March-CISA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel
output rose 1.1 percent in the second ten days of March from the
preceding period, industry data showed on Thursday, following on
from a sharp rise earlier in the month.	
    Daily crude steel output stood at 1.919 million tonnes
during March 11-20, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA)
said, up from 1.898 million tonnes in the previous ten days. 	
    Chinese steel mills have ramped up to production to tap into
improving demand in the world's largest consumer, though
analysts remain wary that the rapidly growing production may cap
gains in steel prices due to slower demand growth.	
    "Steel supply is rising rapidly, but we don't see much
strength for steel demand to rise significantly in the near
term, which will be likely to limit steel price gains," said Hu
Zhengwu, an analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com. 	
    Still, Hu expected China's daily crude steel output to reach
1.95 million tonnes in March, compared with daily steel
production of 1.917 million tonnes a year earlier.   	
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the 	
beginning of the year.        	
 Period        Daily        Change
               output (mln  (pct)
               T)           
 Mar 11-20     1.919        +1.1
 Mar 1-10      1.898        +13
 Feb 21-29     1.679        -1.2
 Feb 11-20     1.699        +0.2
 Feb 1-10      1.696*       +1.3
 Jan 21-31     1.673        +0.2
 Jan 11-20     1.669        -1.3
 Jan 1-10      1.691        +3.9
 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from
1.705 million tonnes	
 Compiled by Reuters	
	
 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

