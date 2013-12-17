FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's avg. daily steel output falls 3.7 pct in early Dec
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 17, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

China's avg. daily steel output falls 3.7 pct in early Dec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output fell for the third straight 10-day period and
declined 3.7 percent in the first 10 days of December, data from
the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Tuesday.
    The daily output stood at 2.013 million tonnes, falling from
2.091 million tonnes in the Nov. 21-30 period.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.695 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, slipping 0.8
percent from the preceding period, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period       Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                    (pct)
 Dec 1-10     2.013                 -3.7
 Nov 21-30    2.091                 -1.94
 Nov 11-20    2.132                 -0.57
 Nov 1-10     2.144                 +2.2
 Oct 21-31    2.098                 -0.4
 Oct 11-20    2.107                 -1.0
 Oct 1-10     2.128                 -1.1
 Sept 21-30   2.152                 +0.4
 Sept 11-20   2.144                 +0.66
 Sept 1-10    2.129                 +0.48
 Aug 21-31    2.119                 +0.05
 Aug 11-20    2.118                 -1.2
 Aug 1-10     2.144                 +2.7
 Jul 21-31    2.084                 -2.2
 Jul 11-20    2.130                 +2.4
 Jul 1-10     2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30    2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20    2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10     2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31    2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20    2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10     2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30    2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20    2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10     2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31    2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20    2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10     2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28    2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20    2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10     1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31    1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20    1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10     1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.