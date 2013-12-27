FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's avg. daily steel output up slightly in mid-Dec
#Asia
December 27, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

China's avg. daily steel output up slightly in mid-Dec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output rose slightly over Dec.11-20 after falling for the
previous three 10-day periods, the China Iron & Steel
Association data showed on Friday.
    Daily production inched up 0.06 percent to 2.014 million
tonnes, data showed.
    CISA estimated the country's total production based on its
members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account
for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.
    CISA members produced 1.692 million tonnes of crude steel on
an average daily basis during the same period, slipping 0.18
percent from the preceding period and falling for the fourth
straight periods, data showed.      
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Dec 11-20   2.014                 0.06
 Dec 1-10    2.013                 -3.7
 Nov 21-30   2.091                 -1.94
 Nov 11-20   2.132                 -0.57
 Nov 1-10    2.144                 +2.2
 Oct 21-31   2.098                 -0.4
 Oct 11-20   2.107                 -1.0
 Oct 1-10    2.128                 -1.1
 Sept 21-30  2.152                 +0.4
 Sept 11-20  2.144                 +0.66
 Sept 1-10   2.129                 +0.48
 Aug 21-31   2.119                 +0.05
 Aug 11-20   2.118                 -1.2
 Aug 1-10    2.144                 +2.7
 Jul 21-31   2.084                 -2.2
 Jul 11-20   2.130                 +2.4
 Jul 1-10    2.083                 -4.5
 Jun 21-30   2.181                 +0.8
 Jun 11-20   2.164                 +0.4
 Jun 1-10    2.156                 +0.1
 May 21-31   2.154                 -1.4
 May 11-20   2.185                 -0.3
 May 1-10    2.193                 +3.0
 Apr 21-30   2.129                 +0.6
 Apr 11-20   2.116                 -0.4
 Apr 1-10    2.124                 +2.5
 Mar 21-31   2.072                 +0.4
 Mar 11-20   2.064                 -1.0
 Mar 1-10    2.085                 2.5
 Feb 21-28   2.034                 1.4
 Feb 11-20   2.006                 0.9
 Feb 1-10    1.989                 4.4
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
