UPDATE 1-China Feb daily steel output at 1.93 mln T as sentiment improves

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude steel runs reached 1.926 million tonnes in February, up from 1.83 million tonnes in January as mills began ramping up operations ahead of a predicted recovery in demand in March and April.

The figures -- the first to be released for 2012 -- suggest a more rapid increase in output than predicted and could help allay at least some of the gloom that has descended on China’s steel sector, with daily runs recovering from 1.6827 million tonnes in December.

They are also considerably higher than estimates issued by the China Iron and Steel Association, which put daily crude steel output at less than 1.7 million tonnes in February.

The National Bureau of Statistics said crude steel output over the full 29 days of February stood at 55.88 million tonnes, up 3.3 percent on last year, but still down nearly half a percent when calculated on a daily basis.

Traders have said that recent destocking activity indicates further improvements in the market over the coming weeks.

“We may not see an immediate and rapid rise in steel output, but destocking is going on increasingly, so I am optimistic about steel prices because supply hasn’t grown much,” said a trader based in Beijing.

“Some new construction sites in northern Chinese regions have not started due to the cold snap, but once these new projects begin, it will provide a big lift for steel demand,” he said, adding that he expected prices to keep rising until the end of April.

China produced 112.62 million tonnes of steel in the first two months of this year, up 2.2 percent from a year ago.

This means crude steel output in January alone was 56.73 million tonnes. The bureau did not provide January output data last month because the Lunar New Year break interrupted its data release schedule.

Daily runs topped 1.9 million tonnes in February last year and stayed there until October, when steelmakers began to scale back operations amid concerns about falling demand.

China’s industry ministry said China’s crude steel output was expected to rise 7 percent to 730 million tonnes this year, after growing 8.9 percent last year.

However, some steel mills have predicted that real demand could remain flat in 2012, and they warn of further losses over the course of the year as they try to overcome longstanding overcapacity issues.

China’s steel product output stood at 139.29 million tonnes in January and February, up 4.6 percent from the same period last year. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)