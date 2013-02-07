FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China daily crude steel output falls slightly in late Jan -CISA data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 7, 2013 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-China daily crude steel output falls slightly in late Jan -CISA data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, table)
    SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's average daily crude
steel output fell 0.4 percent to 1.906 million tonnes between
Jan. 21 and 31 from the preceding period, China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) data showed on Thursday.
    Average daily crude steel output in the world's largest
steel-producing country was 1.914 million tonnes from Jan.
11-20.  
    Steel demand typically declines in winter as the cold
weather hits construction activities, pushing steel mills to
slow down production. Surging raw materials cost also curbed
mills' interest to ramp up to production.
    However, some market participants had expected production to
be stronger as mills maintained high production rates,
anticipating better demand after the Lunar New Year holiday in
mid-February.     
    CISA members account for about 80 percent of China's total
steel output. They produced 1.604 million tonnes of crude steel
on a daily average basis for Jan. 21-31, down 0.53 percent from
the preceding period, the data showed.
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.        
 Period      Daily output(mln T)   Change
                                   (pct)
 Jan 21-31   1.906                 -0.4
 Jan 11-20   1.914                 -1.5
 Jan 1-10    1.944                 2.3
 *For CISA's steel output report, click on 
 *Compiled by Reuters  

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.