UPDATE 1-China large steelmakers' daily output falls 2.2 pct in late March
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China large steelmakers' daily output falls 2.2 pct in late March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds late-March inventories data)
    SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Average daily output from
China's large steelmakers dropped 2.2 percent in the last 11
days of March from the preceding 10 days, down for the third
consecutive period, data from the China Iron & Steel Association
(CISA) showed on Thursday.
    Tougher environmental checks and subdued steel demand have
forced Chinese steel mills to cut production to 1.613 million
tonnes per day for March 21-31.
    Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost nearly
6 percent in March, and is down almost 15 percent so far this
year.
    Inventories of steel products owned by major steel mills
fell 11 percent to 15.45 million tonnes by late-March, after
mills cut output.
    The following table shows changes in daily output since the
start of the year. Some previous output figures have been
revised by CISA.
    
 Period      Members'    Change  Inventories      Change
             daily       (pct)   held by major    (pct)
             output              steel firms
             (mln T)             (mln T)
 Mar 21-31   1.613       -2.18   15.45            -11.0
 Mar 11-20   1.649       -1.95   17.35            -0.08
 Mar 1-10    1.682       -5.03   17.37            +1.4
 Feb 21-28   1.771       +8.15   17.13            +4.02
 Feb 11-20   1.638       +0.97   16.47           +10.39
 Feb 1-10    1.628       -6.02   14.92            +1.02
 Jan 21-31   1.688       -0.35   14.77            +0.03
 Jan 11-20   1.694       -5.1    14.76            +8.3
 Jan 1-10    1.785       +3.6    13.64            +3.0
 Dec 21-31   1.722       -3.6    13.24            -11.0
 Dec 11-20   1.782       +1.85   14.88            +1.2
 Dec 1-10    1.749       +2.1    14.70            +2.8

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Edmund Klamann and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
